Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Down 0.9%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31. 2,271,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,816,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

