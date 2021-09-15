Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $301,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 27.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

