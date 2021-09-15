Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

