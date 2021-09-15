Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 5,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

