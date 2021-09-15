Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 5,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
