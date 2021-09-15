Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by South State Corp

South State Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 62.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average is $211.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

