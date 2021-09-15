Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 6.8%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s share price fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.13. 192,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,226,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

