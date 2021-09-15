Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,247. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $704.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

