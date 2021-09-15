Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €228.42 ($268.73).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock opened at €192.84 ($226.87) on Monday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €202.79 and a 200-day moving average of €210.91.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.