Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $374.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.82 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.