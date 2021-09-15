Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock worth $325,800,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2,858.02. 21,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,761.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

