Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 440.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,858.43. 23,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,761.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,467.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.