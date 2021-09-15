Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,112 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.0% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,861.60. 34,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,721.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,428.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

