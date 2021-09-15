Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.