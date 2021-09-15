Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Ambertech’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

