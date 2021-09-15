Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

AMCR stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

