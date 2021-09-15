American Century Companies Inc. Buys 12,463 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $735.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

