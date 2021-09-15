American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,273 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

