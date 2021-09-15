American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $551.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

