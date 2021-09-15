American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

