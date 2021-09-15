American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,459 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 70.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CAI International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CAI stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $969.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.