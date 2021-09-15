American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Wabash National worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares during the period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.