American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $44,837.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,566.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,459 shares of company stock valued at $836,136. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 43.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

