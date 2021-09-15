American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is expanding steadily and increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, which assure a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in the electricity and water infrastructure upgrade. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

