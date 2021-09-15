American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American States Water were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 75.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

