Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

