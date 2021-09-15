Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $109,000 Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.35.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

