Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $114,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of APA by 737.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1,268.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

