Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $103,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

