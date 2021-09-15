Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

