Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

