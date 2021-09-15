Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

