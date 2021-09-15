Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.15.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

