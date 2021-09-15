Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.