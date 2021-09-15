Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.92.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

