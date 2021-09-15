Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,517. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

