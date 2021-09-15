Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.49. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

PKOH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,542. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

