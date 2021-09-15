Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,846. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

