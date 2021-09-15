Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT at $26.75

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 217,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $11,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,987. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $357.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

