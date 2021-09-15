Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$61.17

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

GDI stock opened at C$56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

