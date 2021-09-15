Analysts Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target at $82.75

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,335. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

