Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT at $129.78

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $140.96 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

