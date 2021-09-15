Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 199.88

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 185.30 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.95 ($2.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

