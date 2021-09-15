Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $87.56

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.