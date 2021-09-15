Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $87.56

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.
WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
NYSE:WNS opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
