Analyzing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get WesBanco alerts:

This table compares WesBanco and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 36.64% 9.17% 1.43% Amerant Bancorp 13.17% 6.03% 0.62%

This table compares WesBanco and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $669.46 million 3.03 $122.04 million $1.88 16.48 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.88 -$1.72 million $0.09 285.00

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WesBanco and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 6 0 0 2.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 3 4 0 2.57

WesBanco presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats Amerant Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.