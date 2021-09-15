Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,947. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

