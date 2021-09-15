AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

AOWDF stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

