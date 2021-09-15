Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $77.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,588. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

