Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.40. 50,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,494,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

