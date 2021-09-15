APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 918,743 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in APi Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

