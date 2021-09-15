Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

